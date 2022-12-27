 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UPRERA approves proposal to transfer rights and liabilities of one firm to another for completion of 'Oh My God' project

Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

This is the third project where rights and liabilities have been transferred to an eligible company willing to complete a stuck project.

With the aim of protecting the interests of allottees, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) under Section 15 of the RERA Act has approved a proposal to transfer the majority ‘rights and liabilities’ of ‘Oh My God’ project located at Gautam Budh Nagar from the erstwhile promoter, Baya Weaver Ltd, to the new promoter, Saya Cementation Ltd, jointly with the land owner, Alisa Infratech Pvt Ltd.

This is the third project in which rights and liabilities have been transferred to an eligible company willing to complete a stuck project.

Prior to this, the rights of the BizLife project was transferred to HSL Software Pvt Ltd, and it is now being developed as i-thum 62 in Gautam Budh Nagar. Another project named Kiara Residency is now being developed by Kiara Lifespaces Pvt Ltd, in Lucknow.

‘Oh My God’ is a commercial project spread across 18,890 square metres and located in Sector 129, Noida, near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Baya Weaver got the project off the ground in April 2015. It was proposed to complete it by February 2023, including six months extension on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

