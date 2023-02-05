TVS Motors buys 4-BHK property in Bengaluru for Rs 21 crore

TVS Motors has bought a bungalow in Bengaluru's Koramangala area for Rs 20.93 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The sellers are PS Sanjeev and Anitha Sanjeev. TVS Motors was represented by its Vice President, Legal, R Murali, the sale deed signed on January 9 showed.

Sprawling over a 5,000 square feet land parcel, "the house consists of two floors, four bedrooms, a basement, and a covered garage. The flooring is made out of premium marble and teak-wood interiors," the sale deed mentioned.

TVS Motors did not respond to queries sent by Moneycontrol.

Souptik Datta Reports real estate, infra and city in Bengaluru. Btw, curiosity never kills the cat.