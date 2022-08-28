Supertech Twin Tower demolition | Similarities and differences between Noida and Maradu Blast

The 103-metre Supertech Twin Towers in Noida will be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28. Along similar lines, in January 2020, the four Maradu towers located in Kochi were demolished.

The Maradu demolition was ordered due to violation of Coastal Regulation Zone requirements, while Supertech was found to be in violation of provisions of the UP Apartment Act. In both cases, the Supreme Court had declined to regularise the unauthorised construction.

In both the Maradu demolition case as well as the Supertech matter, construction was carried out by builders in collusion with local authorities In both cases, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the properties. However, in the Maradu case, the towers had been completed and were even occupied by residents.

Catch all the live updates from the Supertech Twin Towers demolition here

Further, in the Maradu case, four buildings had to be demolished and the biggest challenge concerning the Golden Kayaloram apartment complex was that it was located on the main road and was surrounded by schools and water bodies.

Also read: Noida Twin Tower Demolition | A lesson in demolition vocabulary on D-Day

For the demolition of the Alpha Serene building (one of the four Maradu buildings), demolition experts had to ensure that the adjoining water body did not get polluted and that minimum debris went into the water. Machinery was used to clean the lake immediately. The H2O Holy Faith was a V-shaped building while the Alpha Serene building had a hotel and small houses located in the vicinity. The Jane Coral Cove Tower was the largest with only a 2-metre setback from the river.

Mumbai-based Edifices Engineering carried out the Maradu blast with the assistance of experts from South Africa-based Jet Demolition, the same as in the case of the Noida Twin Towers.

The complexes housing a total of 343 flats were brought down using the implosion method. As a precautionary measure, people living in the neighbourhood falling under the evacuation zone, within a 200-metre radius from the complexes, had been asked to move out of the area for two days and ban orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed for almost eight hours.

Coastal police in boats had kept vigil along the backwaters running adjacent to the flats.

In the Maradu case, house-to-house searches were carried out for ensuring 100 percent evacuation of people residing in the zone. Residents in the evacuation zone had also been directed to switch off the electricity and all appliances before leaving their homes.

Uttkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering, told Moneycontrol that the two demolitions cannot be compared. “There were different challenges in the case of the Kochi job. The Maradu buildings overlooked a water body and were widely spread. This one is a vertical structure and the demolition will be the third largest building (in terms of height) in the world to be demolished,” Mehta added.