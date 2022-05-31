Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: Noida authorities to meet on June 7 over Emerald Court issues

The Noida authorities have decided to hold a meeting of all stakeholders, including Supertech officials, Edifice Engineering and office-bearers of the Apartment Owners Association (AOS) on June 7 to discuss and address concerns raised by the residents of Emerald Court where the twin towers are located. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari will chair the meeting.

The residents of Emerald Court have complained of dust pollution and several other issues. US Teotia, RWA president of Supertech's Emerald Court said that the residents are forced to live with covered balconies for the last four months due to preparation for the demolition work and have been using the basement for entry/exit.

"The demolition has been extended for three months. The entry of three of our towers has been closed for the last four months and the residents have been using the basement for entry/exit. Their balconies have been covered up and this will continue for three more months due to the extension," said Teotia.

He added that the construction quality of at least five towers is of very poor quality and the RWA had already written multiple letters to the Noida Authority in this regard but is yet to hear from them. Teotia said that the buildings require immediate repair and the residents are living amid panic fearing any adverse impact from demolition.

While the Emerald Court has 11 towers, two of them - Aster 2 and Aster 3 are just around nine meters away from the twin towers.

A senior Noida official told Moneycontrol that around 50 per cent of preparations have been completed in the run-up to the demolition of the infamous towers.

The Supreme Court on May 17 agreed to grant three months extension for the demolition of Supertech's twin towers project in Noida. At the request of the demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, the apex court has granted time until August 28, 2022. The demolition was earlier expected to take place on May 22.