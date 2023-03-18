Second phase of structural safety audit of 15 Gurugram condominiums to start in April

The second phase of the structural safety audit of 15 condominiums in Gurugram will begin in April, which will cover structural defects and suggest remedial measures, officials said.

According to officials, the second phase of the audit of high rises will be conducted by the same agencies that conducted the first audit. The first phase of the structural safety audit of 15 condominiums has been completed and the report was submitted to the district administration in December 2022.

Issues such as seepage in basements, and plasters peeling off the walls in balconies were witnessed in most of the societies during the first phase of the structural audit.

Instructions for the second phase of the audit were issued by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav after a meeting with representatives of auditing agencies and the resident welfare associations. "In the meeting, the DC said the first phase of the structural safety audit has been completed and the second phase will begin in April. The second phase will address residents' concerns that emerged after the first safety audit," an administrative official privy to the development said, requesting anonymity.

Noida Authority empanels institutions for safety audit of building; audit report mandatory for OC fr...

Greater Noida authority extends last date of application for data centre plots Yadav also said builders will not be allowed to interfere in the work of the four agencies that have been nominated by the administration for structural audit. The fixed payment for the audit agency will be borne by the builder through the administration. The district administration had hired Bureau Vertias, TPC Technical Projects Consultants, Vintech Consultants, and NNC Design International to carry out a rapid visual inspection of around 200 towers in 16 residential societies. During the first safety audit, serious structural issues that may pose threat to the buildings were not found. In most societies, the deficiencies were limited to plasters falling off the wall, seepage and water accumulation in basements, or problems in balconies. Building safety became a matter of concern in Gurugram after two people were killed in February when the floors of six apartments collapsed at Chintels Paradiso complex in Sector 109. Safety audits were conducted in October and November in the wake of the collapse of a portion of tower D in Chintels Paradiso. Two more towers E and F of Chintels have been declared structurally unsafe and evacuation of residents has been ordered by the administration. The structural audits were conducted in Antriksh Heights (Sector 84), Brisk Lumbini Terrace Homes (Sector 109), Central Park 2 Bellevue (Sector 48), M3M Woodshire (Sector 107), Mapsko Casabella (Sector 82), Mapsko Paradise (Sector 83), Mapsko Royal Village (Sector 82), Paras Irene (Sector 70A), DLF Park Place (Sector 54), Raheja Vedanta (Sector 108), Signature Global Solera 1 (Sector 107), Spaze Privy (Sector 72), AIPL The Peaceful Homes (Sector 70A), Tulip Ivory (Sector 70), and Mahindra Aura (Sector 110A).

