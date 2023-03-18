 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Second phase of structural safety audit of 15 Gurugram condominiums to start in April

Ashish Mishra
Mar 18, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

Issues such as seepage in basements, and plasters peeling off the walls in balconies were witnessed in most of the societies during the first phase of structural audit

Representative Image

The second phase of the structural safety audit of 15 condominiums in Gurugram will begin in April, which will cover structural defects and suggest remedial measures, officials said.

According to officials, the second phase of the audit of high rises will be conducted by the same agencies that conducted the first audit. The first phase of the structural safety audit of 15 condominiums has been completed and the report was submitted to the district administration in December 2022.

Issues such as seepage in basements, and plasters peeling off the walls in balconies were witnessed in most of the societies during the first phase of the structural audit.

Also Read: No serious deficiencies found in structural audit of 15 condominiums, says Gurugram deputy commissioner