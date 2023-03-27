Rustomjee Group plans invest Rs 1,000 crore by the end of the next fiscal, to launch 2.5 million saleable sq ft in MMR: MD Boman Irani

Keystone Realtors, the listed arm of real estate developer Rustomjee Group, plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore by the end of 2023-24 to launch projects with a combined saleable area of 2.5 million sq ft in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). “Our exposure towards redevelopment could reach the 30 percent mark and we plan to remain active and expand our base in MMR for the next few years,” Boman Irani, managing director of Rustomjee Group, told Moneycontrol.

Real estate to grow in next fiscal?

Asked if he was confident that the demand will sustain in the next fiscal amid rising home loan interest rates and other factors impacting homebuyers, Irani said, "It is difficult to predict growth, but I see there is a lot of interest to buy homes in MMR. There is still a dream to own a house in MMR and there is a lot of enthusiasm."

On rising interest rates, Irani said that one also should consider that salaries have gone up, too, and there is a lot of infrastructure in the pipeline to boost real estate in MMR. Irani spoke to Moneycontrol about his company's expansion plans on the sidelines of a function announcing the receipt of the occupation certificate (OC) for its last tower at Rustomjee Seasons project in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Annexe area in Mumbai that was launched in 2015.

