    RUSTOMJEE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 99.61% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Keystone Realtors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in December 2022 down 99.61% from Rs. 700.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2022 down 74.03% from Rs. 67.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.03 crore in December 2022 down 74.26% from Rs. 97.26 crore in December 2021.

    Keystone Realtors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.721.92
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations2.721.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-114.23-74.81
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost3.474.33
    Depreciation1.030.82
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses116.1270.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.671.49
    Other Income27.6720.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0022.33
    Interest2.232.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7719.83
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax21.7719.83
    Tax4.213.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.5615.93
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.5615.93
    Equity Share Capital113.88103.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.631.54
    Diluted EPS1.631.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.631.54
    Diluted EPS1.631.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited