RUSTOMJEE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 99.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in December 2022 down 99.61% from Rs. 700.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2022 down 74.03% from Rs. 67.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.03 crore in December 2022 down 74.26% from Rs. 97.26 crore in December 2021.

RUSTOMJEE EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.76 in December 2021.

RUSTOMJEE shares closed at 492.45 on February 06, 2023 (NSE)