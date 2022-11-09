Rustomjee Group-run Keystone Realtors sets IPO price band at Rs 514-541, to focus on homes between Rs 1 crore and Rs 7 crore

Boman Irani, Managing Director of Rustomjee Group along with other representatives announced IPO band price in Mumbai on November 09.

Developer Rustomjee Group -owned Keystone Realtors on November 9, fixed the price band at Rs 514-541 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) that opens on November 14.

Boman Irani, managing director of Rustomjee Group said at the launch that the company plans to generate Rs 635 crore from the exercise, adding that it would continue to be a Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)-centric real estate developer with residential projects being the focus.

Irani said 70 percent of the company’s future supply will be in the Rs1-7 crore segment. “We are growing our strength in Thane. In Mumbai, we will not spread everywhere but stay in areas where we are strong and continue to study markets in MMR,” Irani said.

The IPO will close on November 16, the company plans a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 75 crore by selling shareholders. It intends to use the proceeds to repay and prepay debt, and for the acquisition of future real estate projects, besides general corporate purposes, it said.

Asked whether Rustomjee has plans to get into data centres or warehousing, Irani said there were no such plans at the moment.

“We are exploring infrastructure, but we have no plans to step out of residential right now. Commercial and social commercial segment we will continue to do, but our focus remains the residential segment. We will continue with redevelopment, joint venture models,” Irani added.

According to a Keystone statement, it has completed construction of 13,176 units as of June 2022, of which 114 are unsold, and 4,627 units are under construction as on June 30, 2022, of which 1,748 were unsold.

For the fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022, residential projects contributed 92.27 percent, 95.98 percent, 96.42 percent and 74.58 percent, respectively, to its revenue from operations.