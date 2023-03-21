 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Rs 2,000 crore equity deployed for 4 projects in Noida, Gurugram: Max Estates MD & CEO

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 21, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Sahil Vachani says the launch of the residential project is likely in the first half of this calendar year. The Gurugram residential launch will take place early in the calendar year 2024. He says the SVB collapse will have no significant impact on the Indian real-estate space.

Max Estates currently has a portfolio of 80 lakh sq ft of completed, ongoing and upcoming projects. Of this, 35 lakh sq ft is housing and the rest is commercial.

Max Estates, a subsidiary of Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (MaxVIL), has so far deployed equity worth about Rs 2,000 crore, and has funded the acquisition of four projects – one residential and one commercial project -- in Noida and Gurugram, respectively, MaxVIL MD and CEO Sahil Vachani told Moneycontrol in a video interview.

“We have fully acquired these four projects by equity. We raised the money by exiting our packaging business last year. Our partnership with New York Life brought in more equity, and a rights issue in 2018 also contributed,” he said.

In November 2021, MaxVIL sold its 51 percent stake in the specialty packaging films business to Toppan Printing for an "enterprise value of Rs 1,350 crore, translating into an equity value of about Rs 600-650 crore”.

“We are very confident that the Rs 2,000 crore equity we've invested will take Max Estates to the next trajectory and we would become one of the top real-estate developers in the region,” he said.