RERA has no jurisdiction over redevelopment component, rules MahaRERA in a South Mumbai project dispute

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 09, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Tenants from a redevelopment project in Girgaon had approached MahaRERA seeking compensation. However, the regulator in its order ruled that the rehabilitation component of a project does not fall under the purview of MahaRERA.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has made it clear that the RERA Act has no jurisdiction over redevelopment projects as it dismissed three complaints by tenants who were eligible for an apartment as part of a redevelopment project in Mumbai.

The MahaRERA asked the residents to approach the appropriate forum for complaints about redevelopment projects.

The project

The three complainants were original tenants of 'Veer Vilas and Hendre Building' situated in Girgaon area of South Mumbai. The building was undertaken for redevelopment by Vardhman Developers under the MHADA scheme and the tenants signed a permanent alternate accommodation agreement in 2016.

Contention of complainants

