Pune recorded 12,166 property registrations in January 2023, 9% lower than in December 2022: Data

Pune district reported 12,166 property registrations in January 2023, 9 percent less than in December 2022, according to data from the Maharashtra government’s Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR). However, January 2023 saw a 34 percent year-on-year increase in property registrations from 9,101 in January 2022 to 12,166.

The 12,166 registrations contributed over 441 crore to state revenues. Primary and secondary residential deals accounted for 73 percent of properties registered in January 2023.

The preferred apartment area range was 500-800 sq ft, while INR 25-50 lakh was the preferred ticket size among homebuyers for residential properties in Pune district, said Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm, in a report.

Despite strong headwinds, 2022 recorded robust sales momentum, witnessing over 1.39 lakh property sales registrations in Pune district. The total property value transacted stood at Rs 85,246 crore, leading to the state exchequer collecting Rs 4,843 crore in revenue from stamp duty and registration fees, the report said.

