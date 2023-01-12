 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Premier builders show interest in leasing 124,000 sq m of railway land in Dwarka Sector 21

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

Developers who attended the pre-bid meeting and expressed interest in the land parcel include DLF Ltd, Omaxe Ltd, Godrej Properties, Bharti Realty, GMR Group, Jindal Realty and Birla Estates

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has concluded the pre-bid conference for leasing 124,000 square metre (sq m) of land adjacent to the Dwarka Sector 21 metro station in New Delhi at a base price of Rs 1,193 crore, the authority said.

The developers who attended the pre-bid meeting and expressed interest in RLDA’s land parcel include DLF Ltd, Omaxe Ltd, Godrej Properties, Bharti Realty, GMR Group, Unity Group, Pacific Group, Raheja Group, ELDECO Group, Balaji Properties, ATS Homekraft, Birla Estates, Young Builders (P) Ltd, Welspun Enterprises Ltd, Jindal Realty and Birla Estates.

The proposed 124,000 square-meter railway land parcel that is available for a 99-year lease is in Sector 21, Dwarka.

Also read: RLDA to invite proposals for redevelopment of New Delhi railway station in two weeks

The reserve price for the land parcel is Rs 1,193 crore, which is for mixed land use (55 percent residential and 45 percent commercial) on combined plot MU4, MU5 and MU6 railway land parcel, RLDA said in a statement on January 12.

"We are pleased to note the participation of leading developers at the pre-bid meeting for this land parcel. The land parcel is adjacent to the Dwarka Sector 21,”

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News