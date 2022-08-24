Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Know the evacuation plan of Emerald Court, ATS Green Village societies

With only four days left for the demolition of the Noida twin towers, the Noida authority and the residents of Emerald Court and ATS Green Village have finalized the evacuation plan. The twin towers will be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 while the residents will vacate their apartments by 7 am. The residents of both societies will have to fill in a declaration form providing details of their flats and family members.

ATS Green Village RWA president Atul Chaturvedi said that the residents have made their alternative arrangements for the day. He said that an alternative arrangement can be made in the Omaxe Grand society but no resident has come forward with any such request.

"A declaration form will be given to the residents in which they will have to fill details like flat number, family members number, occupants name, number of vehicle and contact info and will hand it over to the guards," said Chaturvedi.

A similar arrangement is made in Emerald court where the residents will be given two slips in which they will fill in details like flat number, name and contact number. While the residents need to stick one slip on their doors post evacuation, another will be given to the guards.

A total of 1,396 flats from Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village will have to be vacated on the morning of August 28. These have over 5,000 residents and around 2,500 cars. Emerald Court has 660 flats while Greens Village has 736 flats. If someone has more than one car, then the Noida authority will make alternative arrangements for parking those vehicles. Noida traffic police have also finalized its traffic management plan for the day.

Noida authority has also said that fire tenders and ambulances will be present near the site to respond to any emergency.

While many residents of both societies have decided to either move to their relatives' or friends' places, some have decided to go out of the station.

Many Emerald Court residents have opted to stay in neighbouring societies; Parsvnath Prestige and Purvanchal Silver City will be given food and beverages during the stay. Emerald Court Residents Welfare Association president UBS Teotia said that two community centres will be opened on the demolition day for the residents. He said that residents have been informed that if someone needs a bed for any family member, then an arrangement has been made in the Felix Hospital in Sector 137.

"Felix Hospital offered us around 50 beds but we will be needing around eight or 10. While they won't charge for a bed, one will have to pay for any treatment or medicines. We have two community halls/clubs - one each in Parsvnath society and Silver City. Both will be able to house around 100 people each. Then the community halls of Sector 93 and 82 will also be opened if required and people can go and rest there between 8 am and 5 pm," said Teotia, adding that arrangements have been made for breakfast, lunch and beverages.

He also said that repairing work of pillars in the basement of Emerald Court is going on at a war-footing and is likely to be completed by August 27.

The residents have been advised to close their windows and block any other openings like chimneys and exhausts. The electricity and piped gas connection to the flats will be temporarily terminated in the morning and is likely to be restored in the evening after a clearance from the authorities.