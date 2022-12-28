 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Noida, Greater Noida authorities approve policy for rescheduling payment of dues owed by builders

Ashish Mishra
Dec 28, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

The authority also cleared policies for keeping pets and maintaining structural safety of high-rises. It also approved extension of Noida Metro to Bodaki from Depot station in Greater Noida

The authority also increased the group housing rates by 20 percent while keeping the residential building prices unchanged.

The Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) in their respective board meetings on December 28 approved a policy for rescheduling payment of dues owed by builders, a move that is aimed at providing relief to developers in clearing their outstanding. The decision will also benefit homebuyers.

The reschedulement policy, which was approved in the meeting, will be applicable from January 1 to March 31, 2023, to builders and commercial schemes that include group housing and sports city.

The move comes after real estate developers appealed to the Noida Authority and GNIDA to provide them relaxation and address the woes of the real estate sector in terms of pending dues and stalled registries.

Builders owe more than Rs 39,500 crore to the two authorities — Rs 26,000 crore to Noida, and Rs 13,500 crore to GNIDA.

The rescheduling or amnesty policy is aimed at providing relief to defaulting builders who have expressed their inability to pay such huge sums. As many as 135 of 197 projects in Greater Noida have outstanding dues. In Noida, about 100 out of 116 projects fall in the defaulting category.

