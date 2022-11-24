 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains| Structural safety policy for residential high-rises to boost people’s confidence to buy units in such buildings

Nov 24, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

Residents hail the move to make structural safety audits mandatory for occupancy certificates, but have reservations over vesting owners associations with the responsibility of carrying out the audits in buildings older than five years.

Sympathisers of Noida real-estate say that the real estate era prior to RERA was lawless across several cities – Noida just pushed the envelope further. (Representational image; Source: Shutterstock)

The Noida Authority has approved a structural safety policy defining the responsibility of both developers and Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs) in ensuring the safety of high-rise buildings.

The move follows building collapses across the National Capital Region (NCR) centred on Delhi that includes Noida.

Urban planners said the move will boost homebuyers’ confidence when they invest in high-rise buildings. They also called for proper execution of the policy to achieve positive outcomes.

Residents hailed the move to make structural safety audits mandatory for the grant of occupancy certificates (OCs), but expressed reservations over vesting AOAs with the task of carrying out safety audits in buildings older than five years.

What are the guidelines?

Noida Authority, at a board meeting on November 12, approved structural safety guidelines for residential high-rise buildings.

