MC Explains: How Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slum clusters, will get a makeover

Mehul R Thakkar
Nov 21, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

Located in Central Mumbai, the sprawling slum is home to 1 million people and a hub for several small-scale, unorganised industries that manufacture medicines, leather, footwear and clothes. After several abortive attempts in the past, Dharavi, spread over 300 acres, is now set for redevelopment.

Three companies, Adani Realty, DLF and Naman Group, have submitted bids for the over Rs 20,000 crore Dharavi redevelopment and rehabilitation project, which may finally take off after several failed attempts over the last 15 years or so. Dharavi, in Mumbai, is one of Asia's biggest slum clusters.

Governments in Maharashtra have made at least four abortive attempts to get the project up and running in the last decade and a half, floating bids for the redevelopment.

Dharavi, spread over 300 acres, is a hub for several small-scale, unorganised industries that manufacture medicines, leather, footwear and clothes. It is located in Central Mumbai, in close proximity to the Bandra Kurla Complex, a commercial hub.

With an estimated population of 1 million, Dharavi, one of the most densely populated slums in the world, was left reeling by the pandemic. It came into the national consciousness in 2009, after the India release of the movie ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, which is partly based in Dharavi. The film won a clutch of Academy Awards as well as other prestigious awards.

Renewed redevelopment attempt 

On October 1, the Maharashtra government floated a global tender for the redevelopment and rehabilitation of Dharavi after a failed attempt in 2019. Three companies have evinced interest in the project. After evaluation of the technical and financial eligibility of the bidders, one of the three companies will be shortlisted for the project by December 31.

