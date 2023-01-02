 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explainer: Does 40% lapsed projects post creation of MahaRERA indicate failure of regulator?

Mehul R Thakkar
Jan 02, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

Moneycontrol speaks to experts including lawyers and developers to understand whether lapse of new projects means MahaRERA has failed to regulate the new projects in Maharashtra

While 60 percent real estate projects in Maharashtra that have been delayed are legacy projects (launched before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) came into existence in 2017), an alarming nearly 40 percent projects that have lapsed are ‘new projects’ that were launched after the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) came into being.

So, does the data accessed by Moneycontrol suggest that MahaRERA has failed to regulate new projects that were launched after it came into existence? We spoke to experts, including lawyers, chartered accountants and developers for their views.

Data

More than 38 percent of the total 4,555 lapsed real estate projects in Maharashtra, also termed delayed, were launched and registered as "new projects" after the MahaRERA was set up in May 2017, according to data accessed by Moneycontrol under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

According to the data provided by MahaRERA, a total of 4,555 real estate projects had lapsed in Maharashtra as of March 31, 2022. Of these, 2,789 were old projects delayed by more than six years and registered with MahaRERA as “ongoing projects”. The remaining 1,766, or around 38 percent, were launched after May 2017, registrations of which too have lapsed.

Also Read: MC Exclusive: 38% of delayed real estate projects in Maharashtra launched after MahaRERA’s creation: data

