Mahindra Logistics, Ascendas-Firstspace announce launch of one million sq ft warehouse near Pune

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL), an integrated logistics solutions provider, and Ascendas-Firstspace, an industrial real estate developer, announced the setting up of a one million sq ft multi-client warehouse park in Talegaon, near Pune, in Maharashtra.

The development will be spread over three phases, with the first phase of 0.5 million sq ft operational by the end of 2023-24, the company said in a statement on March 27.

This is the second project in the Ascendas-Firstspace Pune Talegaon-II Logistics Park, spread over 40 acres, in the Ascendas-Firstspace micro-market. Talegaon-II is part of the Chakan Talegaon Industrial Corridor (CTIC), one of the most important manufacturing clusters in India. The area has been a traditional manufacturing base for large auto, engineering, and electronics companies. The CTIC corridor is currently witnessing significant growth on account of the success of the Make in India programme, said the company in a statement.

This is an important part of MLL’s pan-India network of multi-user facilities in strategic industrial clusters. In addition to A-grade warehouses totalling one million square feet, the facility will also host MLL’s first Automation Technology Centre that focuses on the development and deployment of automation technologies using artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, augmented reality & virtual reality (ARVR), automated guided vehicles (AGV), and block chain, the company said.

Moneycontrol News