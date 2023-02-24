Maharashtra wants all real estate project permission data online and linked to MahaRERA website

In the wake of a scam that saw hundreds of homebuyers duped by real estate developers, who allegedly sold apartments for crores with the help of fake documents, the Maharashtra government has directed all Municipal Corporation and Municipal Councils, including local authorities in towns to take action.

The local bodies have been ordered to upload documents of permission given to all real estate developers on their website, and integrate this data with the website of real estate regulatory body Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

Background

In 2022, more than 60 projects near Mumbai that were constructed based on fake documents were blacklisted. All the projects are located within 50 to 150 km of Mumbai in the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) jurisdiction, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

