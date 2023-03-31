 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Luxury property prices expected to rise by 2 percent in New York in 2023: Knight Frank

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Sales of high-end homes in the Big Apple surpassed that of pre-pandemic years in 2022. In Mumbai, by comparison, there was 46 percent year-on-year growth in properties priced more than Rs 10 crore, a benchmark for Mumbai’s top 1 percent in value terms and comparable to the top tier of Manhattan’s housing market

The number of properties available for rent in Manhattan has shrunk from a high of 41,516 in October 2020 to 14,148 in January 2023. (Representative Image)

Despite apprehensions that rising interest rate rises, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and fears of a recession will temper buyer sentiment, the unsettled financial and economic environment may actually favour prime property in tier one cities such as New York, and luxury property prices are forecast to increase by 2 percent in 2023, Knight Frank’s New York Market Insight report has said.

Sales rates remain robust. Over 14,500 properties changed hands in Manhattan in 2022, 23 percent above 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, and the city as a whole posted 244 sales above $10 million, more than any other global city in 2022, showed the KF Q2 2023 analysis which is an assessment of current conditions in New York’s luxury residential market including a round-up of the latest data and trends. The report added that with cash buyers accounting for 80 percent of new home purchases in Manhattan, the market is better insulated from rate hikes.

In Mumbai, on the other hand, there was a 46 percent year-on-year growth in high-end property sales. This was for properties priced more than Rs 10 crore, a benchmark for Mumbai’s top 1 percent in value terms and comparable to the top tier of Manhattan’s housing market. “The high-end market in Mumbai is doing extremely well at this juncture and 2022 performance surpassed even that witnessed during the golden period of stamp duty cut window during 2020,” said Vivek Rathi, director, research, Knight Frank India.

Education is the motivation behind 8 percent of all prime property purchases globally, according to Knight Frank’s HNW Pulse Survey. Home to over 200 colleges, including two Ivy League universities, Columbia and Cornell, New York is an academic heavyweight. The city accounts for 12 percent of all international students studying in the US. Over 40 percent of the international students in New York State originate from the Chinese mainland, a figure that falls to 31 percent nationally. Indian, South Korean, Canadian and Taiwanese students complete the top five.