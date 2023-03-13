 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaypee Infratech resolution case: Five-member committee set up to handle resolution

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

The interim resolution professional has handed over control to the interim monitoring committee (IMC) and it has started initiating work on implementation of the resolution plan

Days after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)  approved a bid by Suraksha Group to buy Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), spelling relief for 20,000 homebuyers who paid for houses Jaypee had promised in Noida and Greater Noida, a five-member committee has been set up as per its order, sources told Moneycontrol.

The monitoring committee held its first meeting today. The interim resolution professional has handed over control to the interim monitoring committee (IMC) and it has started initiating work on implementation of the resolution plan, sources said.

As per the NCLT order delivered on March 7, the panel is expected to take "all necessary steps for expeditious implementation of the resolution plan as per approval".

