Hot Property: Check out these 5 Mumbai homes starting at Rs 20 crore

In Mumbai, one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world, space and exclusivity are a luxury. We profile high-end projects, some offering unrestricted views of the Arabian Sea and the Mumbai Sea Link.

Most of these projects measure beyond 3000 square feet and come with high-end specifications designed by the best names in design, not to mention the fact that homeowners get an opportunity to rub shoulders with corporate honchos and Bollywood stars in the neighbourhood.

Lodha Ciel offers luxury residences offering sweeping views of the Arabian Sea. Prices start at Rs 36 crore

Raheja Artesia provides uninterrupted views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Arabian Sea. Prices start at Rs 25 crore

Signature Island in Bandra Kurla Complex offers limited duplex apartments priced above Rs 70 crore Four Seasons Private Residences are limited edition apartments serviced and managed by the Four Seasons brand. These overlook the Arabian Sea and the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Price on request Luxury apartments in Supreme Artveda are located in the heart of Bandra and overlook. the Arabian Sea. These are priced upwards of Rs 40 crore

Moneycontrol News

