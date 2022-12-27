 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Property: Check out these 5 Mumbai homes starting at Rs 20 crore

Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

Moneycontrol’s latest series on luxury properties features Mumbai’s five stunning properties starting at Rs 20 crore. Take a look

In Mumbai, one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world, space and exclusivity are a luxury. We profile high-end projects, some offering unrestricted views of the Arabian Sea and the Mumbai Sea Link.

Most of these projects measure beyond 3000 square feet and come with high-end specifications designed by the best names in design, not to mention the fact that homeowners get an opportunity to rub shoulders with corporate honchos and Bollywood stars in the neighbourhood.

Lodha Ciel offers luxury residences offering sweeping views of the Arabian Sea. Prices start at Rs 36 crore

Raheja Artesia provides uninterrupted views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Arabian Sea. Prices start at Rs 25 crore