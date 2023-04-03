 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Homebuyers write letters to UP CM over delay in possession of flats, pending registries

Ashish Mishra
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

They allege a nexus between the authorities and builders, due to which registries are not taking place. In the absence of registry, homebuyers do not have ownership rights of the flats, they cannot sell these flat, and will not get any claim in case of a calamity.

The residents have been staging protests for 17 weeks every Sunday to press for their demands concerning pending registries and delays in possession of flats.

Mahendra Pratap Jaiswal, a resident of Supertech Eco Village-2 in Greater Noida West, has been running from pillar to post for the last six years to get the registry of his home done, but to no avail.

“I have been living in Supertech Eco Village-2 for the last six years, but the registry of my flat is yet to be done. I have been making rounds of offices of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and the developer, but to no avail. Due to connivance of the Authority and the builders, the registry is pending. Please take cognisance of the plight of homebuyers and provide a solution to this problem,” Jaiswal wrote in his letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Jaiswal is not alone. Hundreds of homebuyers in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, have written postcard letters to the UP CM over the issue of pending registries and incomplete projects. They have urged Adityanath to help homebuyers get possession of their homes and start registry of flats.

In their postcards to the UP CM, homebuyers also alleged that the stalemate between the builders and the Authority is taking a toll on the registry of flats as they have been waiting for the registry of their homes for the last five-six years.