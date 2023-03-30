 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gross office leasing activity across seven markets down by 8.7% q-o-q: JLL analysis

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

The tech sector's share of leasing activity has hit a six-quarter low at 22.3 percent due to slow hiring and global challenges, while BFSI and consulting firms have seen q-o-q growth in their respective market shares

India's net absorption in its top seven cities decreased to a six-quarter low of 7.63 million square feet due to reduced expansion activity, delayed space plans and a hybrid workplace strategy that is still evolving.

Gross office leasing activity across the top seven cities in India was recorded at 12.8 million sq ft in Q1 2023, down 8.7 percent quarter-on-quarter. The tech sector's share of leasing activity has hit a six-quarter low at 22.3 percent due to slow hiring and global challenges, while BFSI and consulting firms have seen quarterly growth in their respective market shares, an analysis of Q1 (January-March 2023) office leasing trends by JLL Research said on March 30.

It also observed that Delhi-NCR emerged as the biggest gross leasing activity centre in the first quarter, with Bengaluru following closely. Both regions accounted for a significant share of 31.2 percent and 24.3 percent, respectively. Mumbai and Pune secured the next spots, with 11.7 percent and 11.0 percent share of the quarterly gross leasing activity, it said.

Gross leasing refers to all lease transactions recorded during the period, including confirmed pre-commitments, but does not include term renewals. Deals in the discussion stage are not included.

