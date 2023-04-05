Greater Noida Authority e-auctions 166 residential plots for Rs 415 crore, nearly 272% above base price

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has auctioned 166 residential plots for Rs 415 crore, which is around 272 percent more than the base price of these plots, highlighting the real estate potential of the industrial and commercial township near Delhi.

Authority officials said that these residential plots will rake in Rs 262 crore more than their reserve price. The auction of these 166 residential plots lasted for five days.

The base price of these plots was Rs 153 crore while they were e-auctioned for Rs 415 crore, translating into additional revenue of Rs 262 crore for GNIDA, which launched the scheme for the phased auction of the 166 residential plots on January 20.

The reserve price for the 166 residential plots ranged between Rs 34,000 per square metre and Rs 43,000 per square metre, while the plot size was between 162 sq metres and 738 sq metres.

