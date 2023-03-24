 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Greater Noida Authority aims to earn Rs 1,200 crore by e-auctioning 22 institutional plots

Ashish Mishra
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:10 PM IST

An investment of about Rs 10,000 crore is expected to be made on these plots, sufficient to generate employment for around 5,000 people, GNIDA officer on special duty (institutional) Naveen Kumar Singh has said

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) plans to allot 22 institutional plots across 11 sectors of the city through e-auction in an attempt to generate Rs. 1,200 crore.

These are institutional plots and will be used for the construction of schools, hospitals and vocational institutes, GNIDA officials said.

Naveen Kumar Singh, officer on special duty (institutional) at GNIDA, said that registrations under the scheme will close on April 11. The registration fee can be deposited until April 13.

If all these 22 plots are auctioned successfully, the Authority will earn a revenue of around Rs 1,200 crore, Singh said.