Greater Noida Authority aims to earn Rs 1,200 crore by e-auctioning 22 institutional plots

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) plans to allot 22 institutional plots across 11 sectors of the city through e-auction in an attempt to generate Rs. 1,200 crore.

These are institutional plots and will be used for the construction of schools, hospitals and vocational institutes, GNIDA officials said.

Naveen Kumar Singh, officer on special duty (institutional) at GNIDA, said that registrations under the scheme will close on April 11. The registration fee can be deposited until April 13.

If all these 22 plots are auctioned successfully, the Authority will earn a revenue of around Rs 1,200 crore, Singh said.

