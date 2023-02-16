 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gautam Budh Nagar bags investment proposals worth Rs 10.3 lakh crore

Ashish Mishra
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Ikea, Lulu Group, and Adani Group are among the major entities that proposed investments at the UP Global Investors Summit.

Gautam Budh Nagar emerged as the top district for investors during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, accounting for about one-third of all the planned proposals by value.

Ikea, the Lulu Group and Adani Group were among the major entities who proposed to invest Rs 10.3 lakh crore in projects in the state, officials privy to the development said.

Domestic and international companies evinced interest in investing in sectors such as industry, manufacturing, real estate, commercial, retail, logistics and services in the region in and around Noida, located near the national capital.

“Gautam Budh Nagar district has so far attracted the maximum investment proposals to the tune of over Rs 10.29 crore since the announcement of the UP Global Investors Summit in November 2022,” Anil Kumar, deputy commissioner (industries), told Moneycontrol. “During the summit, Noida stood first among districts of Uttar Pradesh in terms of attracting investment and generating employment opportunities.”