Former Axis Bank MD and CEO Shikha Sharma sells property in Mumbai for Rs 32.25 crore

Former managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank and currently a non-executive-non-independent director at Piramal Enterprises, Shikha Sanjay Sharma and her husband Sanjaya Sharma, the former CEO of Tata Interactive Systems, have sold a property in Mumbai for Rs 32.25 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a real estate advisory firm, showed.

The apartment in Imperial Tower has been sold to 2015 Grover Family Trust, a private trust.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.93 crore was paid on the transaction, the deed showed.

The documents were registered on January 20, 2023.

The apartment has a total saleable area of 4390 sq. ft and comes with three car parking slots.

Sharma did not respond to Moneycontrol’s query sent on WhatsApp. Imperial Tower, a project by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group located in the South Mumbai suburb of Tardeo, is a luxury skyscraper developed jointly by Shapoorji Pallonji and Dilip Thacker Group (SD Corporation) in 2009.

Vandana Ramnani