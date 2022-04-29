Emaar Group developing 5 lakh sq ft mall in Srinagar: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

The Emaar Group, UAE’s biggest real estate developer, is developing a 5 lakh sq ft mall, while Lulu Group is setting up a food processing hub in Srinagar, said Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on April 29.

“Emaar Group has been given land in Srinagar to build a 5 lakh sq ft mall and it will be starting construction there," Sinha said at the Indian Family Business Awards 2021. The inaugural edition of the Moneycontrol PRO Indian Family Business Awards, an initiative by Moneycontrol PRO and Waterfield Advisors, was held on April 29 in Mumbai.

In January this year, Emaar Group had signed an agreement with the Jammu and Kashmir government to develop a 500,000-sq ft shopping mall in Srinagar.

During the Dubai Expo, the Jammu and Kashmir government had also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group to set up a food processing and logistics hub in Srinagar.

