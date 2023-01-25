 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF posts almost 37% increase in Q3 consolidated net profit

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

DLF's residential business delivered a strong performance to clock quarterly new sales bookings of Rs 2,507 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 24 percent. Cumulative new sales for 9MFY23 stands at Rs 6,599 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 45 percent.

DLF Camellias in Gurugram. (Picture: DLF Camellias website)

Real estate major DLF Ltd on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 519.2 crore for the quarter ended December 31, up 36.8 percent from Rs 379.4 crore in the year-ago period, helped by rising demand across housing projects.

DLF's total  income, however, fell to Rs 1,559.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,686.92 crore year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s  residential business delivered a strong performance and clocked quarterly new sales bookings of Rs 2,507 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 24 percent. Cumulative new sales for 9MFY23 stood at Rs 6,599 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 45 percent.

