Delhi-NCR housing sales jump 67% in 2022; half the units sold in H2 priced over Rs 1 crore 

Vandana Ramnani
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Sales in Noida and Greater Noida hit by the limited availability of new inventory and lack of completed projects. Total unsold inventory in NCR crosses 1 lakh units. 

(Representational image; Source: Shutterstock)

Housing sales in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) grew 67 percent to 58,460 units in 2022 over the previous year despite consecutive repo rate hikes and price increases. Interestingly, half the residential units sold in NCR in the second half of 2022 were priced over Rs 1 crore.

Developers scaled up new launches to 62,233 units, mostly independent floors and gated plotted development projects, even as unsold inventory crossed 1 lakh units, as per a report by real estate consultant Knight Frank India.

Gurugram had a 41 percent share of the total units sold in H2 of 2022, while Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad cumulatively accounted for a 54 percent share. Sales velocity in Noida and Greater Noida was impacted by the limited availability of new inventory and lack of completed projects, it noted.

As many as 34,507 units were launched in H2 of 2022 in NCR, nearly double the launches in H2 of 2021, Knight Frank India said in the 18th edition of its flagship half-yearly report - India Real Estate: 2022 – which presents an analysis of the residential and office market performance across eight major cities for July-December 2022 period.

Gurugram saw the most launches

Gurugram took the lion’s share, or 61 percent, of the total NCR launch pie on strong demand for residential products in its micro-markets, the report said.