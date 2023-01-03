 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor set to change real estate dynamics along the corridor

Ashish Mishra
Jan 03, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Real estate experts say that rates of properties in these areas have increased by 35-40 percent in the last two years.

Avnish Chaudhary, who works at a multinational company in Delhi and lives in Noida, has put off his plan to buy a house in Noida or Ghaziabad. Instead he has decided to live with his family in Meerut and commute to the national capital via the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), a rail-based semi-high-speed link between Delhi and Meerut that is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

“I currently live in Noida and everyday drive to my office in Delhi which takes over an hour. I was planning to buy a house here but since the RRTS is likely to become operational in two years, I plan to shift permanently to Meerut. I will buy a bigger property in Meerut and live with my family there. Once the RRTS is up, it will take almost the same amount of time that it takes me currently to reach my office in Delhi’s Nehru Place via car,” Chaudhary, a native of Ghasuli village in Meerut, told Moneycontrol.

Chaudhary added that Delhi’s satellite towns such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have already grown a lot and are crowded while the improved connectivity to Meerut from the national capital will give people from that region an option to live and invest in property there without compromising their career prospects.

There are several others like Chaudhary who are currently living on rent in Delhi, Noida or Ghaziabad but plan to move back to their native places in Meerut, Modi Nagar or Muradnagar that fall within the RRTS network, driven by the improved connectivity and cheaper real estate opportunities there.

With the introduction of the RRTS between Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad and the commissioning of Delhi Meerut Expressway, properties located along the corridor in Meerut, Modi Nagar, Muradnagar, Duhai and several localities in Ghaziabad are witnessing a boom.
Real estate experts say that rates of properties in these areas have increased by 35 to 40 percent in the last two years.

What is the RRTS corridor?

Ashish Mishra
Prinicipal Correspondent|moneycontrol