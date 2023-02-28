 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DDA approves Draft Master Plan 2041

Vandana Ramnani
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:28 PM IST

It will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification, the DDA said in a statement.

The Draft Plan prioritises the protection and improvement of good quality green-blue assets for active/passive recreation and leisure. (Representative image)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on February 28 approved the draft Master Plan 2041 which will serve as the blueprint for the development of the Capital for the next two decades.

In its meeting chaired by Lt. Governor VK Saxena, who is also the chairman of DDA, the authority also decided to relax the guidelines pertaining to female beneficiaries for in situ rehabilitation under the Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan programme.

In a meeting that lasted for more than three hours, the Lt. Governor said the thrust of MPD-2041, was inclusive development, environmental sustainability, green economy, infrastructure development that included sufficient housing for all sections of the society, innovative interventions like Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Hubs, Land Pooling, Green Area Development and Rejuvenation and Regeneration of the City.

The Authority Meeting was attended by Subhasish Panda, Vice Chairman, DDA and other members.