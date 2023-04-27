 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Corporate Crossings: Embassy REIT names Aravind Maiya as CEO

Vandana Ramnani
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

Aravind Maiya returns to Embassy from Tata Realty where he was the CFO. Vikaash Khdloya will step down as CEO effective June 30, 2023 after which will assume the role of senior adviser

Embassy Office Parks REIT on April 27 announced the appointment of Aravind Maiya as the chief executive officer who returns to the country's first listed real estate investment trust from Tata Realty. The appointment will be effective July 1, 2023.

Vikaash Khdloya, who expressed his intent to pursue other interests, would step down as CEO effective June 30, 2023 after which he would assume the role of senior adviser to the REIT until the end of the year, Asia’s largest office REIT by area said in a regulatory filing.

Maiya, who as the chief financial officer, played a pivotal role in the growth of Embassy REIT since its listing. With over 22 years of experience, he returns to Embassy from Tata Realty, where he was the CFO.

“I am delighted to rejoin Embassy REIT to lead its next phase of growth. We have ambitious aspirations, and I’m excited about the potential that lies ahead. I look forward to working again with the wonderful team at the REIT to create long-term value for all our stakeholders,” Maiya said.