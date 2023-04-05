 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Circle rates hiked by up to 30% in Gurugram; registries to get costlier

Ashish Mishra
Apr 05, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

Homebuyers decry move, say it will put an extra burden on their pockets. Government coffers set to swell, thanks to the hike.

For representational purpose

Registry of properties in Gurugram is set to get dearer as the Haryana government has decided to hike circle rates by up to 30 percent across the district.

Real estate experts say that though the hike in circle rates will not have an instant impact on prices in the premium segment, it will make registry of properties costly. Homebuyers say that the hike in circle rates will put extra burden on the pocket of the common public as they will have to pay higher stamp duty in line with the revised circle rates.

Circle rate is the minimum value set by the government for sale and transfer of a house, plot, flat or commercial establishment. The government levies a stamp duty on transfer of properties, which is one of the major sources of revenue for the state government.

According to officials of the district administration, circle rates have been hiked between 10 percent and 30 percent across the district, depending on the area. Circle rates in commercial areas have also been increased by about 10 percent.