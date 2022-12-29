 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business tycoons, Bollywood stars, and startup entrepreneurs fire up luxury homes worth over Rs 7500 crore in 2022

Vandana Ramnani
Dec 29, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

Experts see the trend continuing in 2023 as India continues to see a rise in the number of billionaires 

A dozen homes worth more than Rs 100 crore were sold in Mumbai and Delhi in 2022. The largest transaction in the year was of a Rs 333-crore property sold in Juhu that was bought by Agarwal Holdings Private Limited, owned by the promoters of pharmaceutical manufacturing company Macleods Pharmaceuticals, data collated by Zapkey.com showed.

More than 150 high-end properties worth around Rs 7,500 crore were sold in 2022, Zapkey’s Billion Homes Club 2022 listing showed.

Agarwal Holdings Private Limited also purchased a property in Juhu, Mumbai, for Rs 87.75 crore in the year 2021. This however, pales in comparison to the Rs 1,001-crore landmark transaction in 2021 where RK Damani (founder and CEO of DMart) bought an independent house in Malabar Hill.

The year 2022 saw almost a dozen transactions (nine in Mumbai and two in Delhi) that cost more than Rs 100 crore.

Agarwal Holdings Private Limited, a group entity of Macleods Pharmaceuticals, bought a 2-acre plot in Juhu for Rs 332.8 crore this year.

Ravi and Neel Raheja, promoters of K Raheja Group, bought properties in Juhu for Rs 265 crore. They purchased the freehold property in Santa Cruz from businessman Bharat Hari Singhania and brother Raghupati Singhania as well as other family members.  The plot area of the property is 2,869.40 square metres (sq m) and the structure spreads across 737 sq m (carpet). The buyers paid a stamp duty of Rs 15.90 crore and the property was registered on 29 April, 2022.