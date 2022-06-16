Raheja promoters buy Juhu property in Rs 265 crore mega deal

File Photo. Image: AFP

Promoters of Mumbai-based K Raheja Corp have bought a Juhu plot along with the house sitting on it for Rs 265 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed, in one of the largest real estate deals.

Ravi and Neel Chandru Raheja have purchased the freehold property in Santa Cruz from businessman Bharat Hari Singhania and brother Raghupati Singhania as well as family members of the late Pati Singhania, the documents detailed.

The property was bought by Kamlapat Singhania back in 1935 on which a ground plus one upper floor was constructed. It was known as Kamala Cottage, the documents showed.

The plot area of the property is 2869.40 square metres and the structure spreads across 737 sq m (carpet). The buyers paid a stamp duty of Rs 15.90 crore and the property was registered on 29 April 2022.

A spokesperson of K Raheja Corp refused to comment.

Sources said that this property may have been bought primarily for personal use.

“In the last year, builders have taken up a lot of redevelopment projects in the Bandra-Juhu belt. This is also another marquee transaction in this region,” said Sandeep Reddy, co-founder, Zapkey.com

Real estate consultants said that the per sq m value of the plot works out to be Rs 9.20 lakh. Juhu micro market is witnessing increased demand for luxury housing with the coastal road coming straight into the region which has several beach-facing and beach-access homes including those of Bollywood stars.

Also, in anticipation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms getting relaxed, the floor space index of these plots located close to the sea would increase which is why several developers are scouting for plots located close to the seaside, they said.

Once CRZ norms are diluted, developers will get more floor space index (FSI) to develop plots near the coastline, the consultants said.

Media reports last year had said that Imperial Infra, a Boman Irani-led Rustomjee Group firm, had concluded a sale agreement with the Bandra Parsi Convalescent Home Trust for the one acre plot near Taj Land's End Hotel for Rs 234 crore.

On May 27, 2022, Feat Properties Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of K Raheja Corp, had purchased a 3,278 sq m bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu area for Rs 182.75 crore from Bollywood director and producer BR Chopra’s family. The property has been sold by his daughter-in-law Renu Ravi Chopra. The deed of conveyance was registered on May 27, 2022. Stamp duty of around Rs 11 crore had been paid.

In one of the biggest high-rise deals in India in April last year, the Raheja brothers had decided to keep possession of three floors of their ritzy project in Mumbai—sprawled over 60,000 sq ft and worth Rs 426 crore. The project named Artesia, an iconic stand-alone 45-storey tower, is located in Worli and has an expansive view of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra Worli Sea link.

In March this year, Siddharth Jain, director of INOX Leisure, bought a quadruplex flat in Worli, one of Mumbai’s upscale areas, for Rs 144 crore. The unit is an amalgamation of flats on the 42nd, 43rd, 44th and 46th floors in Raheja Legend on Dr Annie Besant road, documents showed. The seller is Ashish S Raheja of Raheja Universal.

The trend of industrialists, corporate leaders and start-up owners purchasing ready-to-move-in luxury properties has continued in Mumbai even after the metro cess kicked in on April 1. That’s not all. Even the price of these units is comparable to pre-pandemic rates. This is largely due to the fact that demand for ready-to-move-in luxury units far exceeds supply.

The year 2021 saw ready-to-move-in luxury apartments in Mumbai being lapped up by high net worth individuals (HNIs). The year started with the mega bucks bungalow deal inked by D’Mart founder Radhakishan Damani and his brother Gopikishan Damani for a Rs 1,001 crore independent house in Mumbai’s posh Malabar Hill area. The registration took place on 31 March 2021, the last day of the reduced 3 percent stamp duty on housing units in Maharashtra.

In another bungalow deal, a company owned by Surat-based diamond merchant Ghanshyambhai Dhanjibhai Dholakia bought a bungalow at Worli Seaface in Mumbai for Rs 185 crore. The 19,886 sq ft property, called Panhar Bungalow, and comprising a basement, ground floor and six other floors, was bought by Hari Krishna Exports. The seller of the property was Arkay Holdings, which is owned by Essar Group. The property deal was registered on July 30. The per sq ft cost worked out to around Rs 93,000 per sq ft.

Mumbai saw property sale registrations of 9,523 units in May 2022, contributing over Rs 709 crore to the state revenues, according to data from the Maharashtra government's Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).