 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Budget 2023 | Homebuyers complain of high interest rates denting affordability, seek tax sops

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

The government should introduce schemes that will put the focus on completing legacy real estate projects that have been stuck for more than a decade, they say

With almost five lakh housing units stuck in various stages of construction across cities, homebuyers hope that Budget 2023 will focus on putting more money in their hands and introduce schemes that will help complete the ‘legacy’ real estate projects stalled for over a decade.

Homebuyers say high interest rates have dented affordability and is beginning to hurt their repayment capacity. They want the government to enhance the tax rebate on housing loan interest from Rs 2 lakh to at least Rs 7 lakh.

“Interest rates on home loans have gone up sharply over the last one year and put a dent on homebuyers’ affordability. We hope the government takes a serious look at this and provides us some relief in the form of either a subvention scheme or full deduction on interest under a separate head,” said Abhay Upadhyay, the Forum for People's Collective Efforts, a pan-India homebuyers' body.

Homebuyers should also be incentivised for buying homes from RERA-registered projects. “This will encourage them to buy only into real estate projects that are registered with RERA and bring more builders under the ambit of the regulator. All legacy projects (pre-RERA-registered projects) that have been delayed for more than a decade need to be identified and the government should introduce a scheme to find relief for such buyers and to ensure that these projects are completed,” he said.

Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA), also said that the focus should be on completing thousands of projects that are stuck across the country.

“There are thousands of buyers who have been waiting for their homes for the last 12 years. That’s primarily because some builders have abandoned the projects mid-way, leaving the buyers in the lurch and in many cases the buyers have paid almost 100 percent of the cost of the apartment. It’s their hard-earned money gone down the drain,” he said.