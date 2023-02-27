 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Area watch: How residential buildings of Matunga are being redeveloped with parking space becoming a differentiating factor

Mehul R Thakkar
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Matunga was developed 50 years ago. That makes this largely residential locality of Central Mumbai ripe for redevelopment. Players both big and medium size, have thrown in their hats into the arena.

Representative picture of Matunga. (Picture credits: Mehul R Thakkar)

Spotting parking slots in the lanes of Central Mumbai's Matunga is no mean task. In fact, this is true for its residents, as well the floating population, who visit its famed restaurants like the Madras Café known for its filter coffee. So, as Matunga’s residential real estate sector moves into a phase of redevelopment, parking slots have become a unique selling proposition (USP).

Matunga is home to small buildings of two or three floors. However, due to a lack of garage space, the homeowners here are constrained to park their vehicles on the roads.

Over the last two years, this area has begun undergoing a major redevelopment, with the entry of several big listed real estate players, including Lodha Group, Godrej Properties and others. These real estate players have launched projects consisting of 2,3 and 4 BHK apartments in this locality.