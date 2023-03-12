 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon leases around 8 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad and Gurgaon for five years

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 12, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

In Hyderabad, the company the has leased ground plus 10 floors spread across an area of 4,87,800 sq ft for a tenure of 60 months.

In Gurgaon, Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd has leased the basement, fifth, sixth and seventh floors spread across an area of 2,86,159 sq ft in DLF Downtown, the documents showed.

In Hyderabad, Amazon has leased ground plus 10 floors spread across an area of 4,87,800 sq ft for a tenure of 60 months.

While the ground plus fourth floor have been been leased at Rs 52 per sq ft per month, the fifth to the 10th floor have been leased for Rs 45 per sq ft per month, the documents showed.

The Hyderabad lease starts from July 2022. The agreements were registered in February 2023, the documents showed.