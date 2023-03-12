Amazon leases around 8 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad and Gurgaon for five years

Amazon has leased 5 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad and 3 lakh sq ft of office space in Gurgaon for a period of five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

In Hyderabad, Amazon has leased ground plus 10 floors spread across an area of 4,87,800 sq ft for a tenure of 60 months.

While the ground plus fourth floor have been been leased at Rs 52 per sq ft per month, the fifth to the 10th floor have been leased for Rs 45 per sq ft per month, the documents showed.

The Hyderabad lease starts from July 2022. The agreements were registered in February 2023, the documents showed.

In Gurgaon, Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd has leased the basement, fifth, sixth and seventh floors spread across an area of 2,86,159 sq ft in DLF Downtown, the documents showed. The 8th floor spread across an area of 38,598 sq ft has been leased to Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd and another part spread across an area of 14,044 sq ft has been leased by Amazon Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, the documents showed. Related stories India tech minister plans to meet startups on SVB fallout

GQG may pick up stake in Adani cements business: Report

'Our exposure to Silicon Valley Bank situation is minimal': Freshworks The space has been leased for five years, they showed. Lease rental is around Rs 110.5 per sq ft per month, the documents showed.

The lease starts from September 2022 and the agreements were registered in February 2023, the documents showed. An email has been sent to Amazon. The story will be updated once they confirm the transaction. Earlier, Amazon Development Centre (India) had leased 1.94 lakh sq ft of IT Park space for five years in Kharadi, Pune, from KRC Infrastructure and Projects Pvt Ltd at a rent of Rs 1.45 crore per month. Also Read: Amazon Development Centre (India) leases 1.94 lakh sq ft for 5 years in Pune IT park The company had leased four out of the 13 floors in the building ― the first, second, third and fourth floors, and 205 car parks, the document showed. The IT Park is being developed by Gera Developments Pvt Ltd. The total chargeable area is 1.94 lakh sq ft and the lease term is five years. The lease commencement date is July 1, 2022 and the rent commencement date is February 16, 2023. The lease document was registered on January 13, 2023, the lease document showed. Amazon Data Services had also taken on rent 4,51,037.54 square feet (sq. ft.) of office space in Thane, Mumbai, at a rent of Rs 74.91 crore per year. The lease was for a period of 29 years. The monthly rent works out to be Rs 6.24 crore. The rent will increase by 3 percent every 12 months for the first 36 months, and 3.5 percent every 12 months for the last 144 months, the agreement to sub-lease registered on September 24, 2022, showed. Also Read: Amazon Data Services leases 4.51 lakh sq. ft. in Mumbai for Rs 74.91 cr p. a.

Vandana Ramnani