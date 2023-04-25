 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aggressive urban housing finance lending needed to propel growth: Housing minister

Ashish Mishra
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri says lending programmes should be made more ambitious, but with safeguards. Every minute, 25-30 people migrate to India’s towns and cities, and we need to ensure well-provisioned homes, he said.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

Highlighting that 877 million people are expected to reside in the country’s urban areas by 2050, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said real estate and infrastructure sectors can propel India’s growth, and, to achieve that, there is a need to think about aggressive lending with adequate safeguards.

Puri was speaking at the 53rd Foundation Day of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) on April 25, at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. He said lending programmes should be made more ambitious as housing finance will have a very important role to play.

“We have enough understanding to devise more aggressive systems of lending, with appropriate and adequate safeguards. We should be open to the idea of borrowing from the market in order to achieve this goal,” Puri said.

He also said profit outcomes should be multiplied with a change in approach. The change it will propel will be tangible and reflect in every area of the organisation, he stressed.