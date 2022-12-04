 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani wins Dharavi redevelopment project — what next?

Mehul R Thakkar
Dec 04, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

In the next 17 years over 10 million sq ft is slated to be constructed at a cost of over Rs 20,000 crore. Of this, 2-3 million sq ft is meant for sale while the rest is for rehabilitation of the slum dwellers.

File image of Mumbai's Dharavi area.

Now that Adani Realty has put in the highest bid for the Dharavi redevelopment project, the next step will be for the state government to ratify the winner. Thereafter, an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) will be formed to get the project underway.

Among Asia's largest slum clusters, Dharavi became world-famous as one of the locations where the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire was shot.

Adani Realty, DLF, and the Naman Group had submitted bids for the redevelopment of Dharavi and the rehabilitation of its slum dwellers. Adani Realty had quoted Rs 5,069 crore as the initial investment, while DLF had quoted Rs 2,025 crore. Naman Group was disqualified as it did not meet the technical criteria.

SPV

Unlike previous tenders for the project, the current tender requires that an SPV  be formed, which will have Maharashtra government officials as directors, along with experts and representatives of the lead partner who has won the bid. The SPV will prepare a master plan for the redevelopment and rehabilitation project.

The Maharashtra government aims to complete the rehabilitation of slum dwellers within seven years from the start of construction, and complete the entire project — including the sale component — in 17 years. The sale component is the portion the developer will sell in the market to recover his costs.

Next steps