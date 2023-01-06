 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI to issue green bonds worth Rs 8,000 crore each on January 25, February 9

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

The central bank will sell two bonds maturing in five years and 10 years, worth Rs 4,000 crore each, at every auction.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 6 said that it will issue Sovereign Green Bonds worth Rs 8,000 crore each in two tranches on January 25 and February 9.

“The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy,” the RBI said in a release.

The RBI will sell two bonds maturing in five years and 10 years worth, Rs 4,000 crore each, at every auction.

Sovereign green bonds will be issued through Uniform Price Auctions.

As per the release, 5 percent of the notified amount of sale will be reserved for retail investors and it will be eligible for Repurchase Transactions (Repo).

These bonds will be reckoned as eligible investments for Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) purposes.