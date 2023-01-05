RBI says fresh KYC process can be done remotely via Video Customer Identification Process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 5 said that the fresh know-your-customer (KYC) process can be done remotely through a video-based customer identification process or by vising the branch.

If there is no change in the KYC, a self-declaration from the individual customer is sufficient to complete the re-KYC process, the RBI said in a release.

“Banks have been advised to provide a facility of such self-declaration to the individual customers through various non-face-to-face channels,” the central bank said.

Earlier this week, Moneycontrol reported about customer complaints after banks insisted on branch visits of customers to do re-KYC.

Some customers have also complained that even after submitting documents multiple times online, digital re-KYC is not processed through banks' websites and mobile applications.

RBI in the latest notification said individual customers of banks are encouraged to get more information on the different options available to them from their bank for completing re-KYC such as submission of self-declaration through various non-face–to-face channels mentioned or completing fresh KYC by visiting a bank branch or remotely through V-CIP.

The RBI said customers can use registered email IDs, registered mobile numbers, ATMs, digital channels (such as online banking/internet banking, mobile application), letters, etc. to do re-KYC, without the need for a visit to the bank branch. Further, if there is only a change in address, customers can furnish a revised/updated address through any of these channels after which, the bank would undertake verification of the declared address within two months.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE