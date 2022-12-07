RBI restores market trading hours to pre-pandemic timing

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 7 said it has decided to restore market trading hours to pre-pandemic timings, with effect from December 12.

"It has now been decided to restore market hours in respect of call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and repo in corporate bond segments of the money market as well as for rupee interest rate derivatives," the RBI said in a press release.

ALSO READ: RBI's policy on expected lines, signal softening of rate hike intensity: Experts

The central bank had during the pandemic reduced the market trading hours with effect from April 7, 2020, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restoration of trading timings was started by the RBI in a phased manner from November 09, 2020 with the easing of pandemic-related constraints, and from April 18, 2022, the opening time for regulated market hours were restored to the pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 AM.

RBI regulated markets and its revised timings: