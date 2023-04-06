 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Policy: Surprise pause by MPC, repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

The central bank has hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points since May last year to contain inflationary pressure.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on April 6 chose to retain the repo rate at the same level taking into account the turmoil caused by global banking crisis and the contagion risks.

It maintained  the 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance highlighting the readiness to act should the situation so warrant.

One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. The MPC kept the repo rate, or the rate at which it lends short-term funds to banks, at 6.5 percent.

The rate action came on the expected lines. With this, since May, 2022, the RBI has hiked rates by a total of 250 bps as part of the inflation fight. However, the panel noted that inflation worries aren’t fully over yet and the panel will remain cautious ahead. The retail inflation stood at 6.44 percent in February, down from 6.52 percent in January, but stayed above the central bank’s comfort level of 6 percent.