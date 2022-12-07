 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

RBI Policy| MPC hikes repo rate by 35 bps; refuses to lower guard on inflation

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

With this rate hike, the MPC has hiked the repo rate by over two percentage points in the last half year

The RBI, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, has been ahead of the curve on fine-tuning both the price and size of the money in the economy

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) on December 7 hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 % in its last meeting of 2022, continuing its fight against inflation.

Repo is the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The MPC has been on a rate hike course throughout the year, increasing policy rates by nearly two percentage points to fight inflation. Retail inflation has remained above the central bank's comfort level for nearly the entire year.

By law, the MPC is required to keep inflation within the 2-6 percent band. As it failed to meet that mandate, the panel met in November early November to write a letter explaining its failure and the steps it planned to take to cool prices. This is the first time since the MPC was set up in 2016 that such a letter had to be drafted.

High inflation hurts

The MPC decision to hike rates came in the backdrop of stubbornly high inflation, which has remained above the central bank's target for 10 consecutive months.