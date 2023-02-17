 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI partially devolves 7.26%-2033 paper on primary dealers

Feb 17, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

The RBI set cut-off price of Rs 99.42 or 7.3424 percent on the 7.26 percent 2033 bonds.

The central bank devolved Rs 8,254.377 crore of the 7.26 percent 2033 bonds on PDs, out of total Rs 12,000 crore that was planned to be raised.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 17 partially devolved 7.26 percent 2033 government bonds on primary dealers (PD) at weekly bond auction due to lower demand from investors.

