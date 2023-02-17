 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI issues final guidelines on interest rate risk in banking book

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

IRRBB refers to the current or prospective risk to banks' capital and earnings arising from adverse movements in interest rates that affect its banking book positions.

"These guidelines, accordingly, require banks to measure, monitor, and disclose their exposure to IRRBB," the RBI said in a circular.

The Reserve Bank on Friday issued final guidelines on Interest Rate Risk in Banking Book which require banks to measure, monitor, and disclose their exposure to IRRBB that may impact the capital base and future of earnings of lenders.

The final guidelines on IRRBB are in alignment with the revised framework issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS).