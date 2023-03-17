 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI imposes monetary penalty on HDFC for rule violations

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 17 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) for non-compliance with certain rules.

An inspection of the company conducted by National Housing Bank showed that the company failed to transfer matured deposits of certain depositors to designated bank accounts of such depositors during the period 2019-20, the RBI said.

Subsequently, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions, the RBI said.

After considering the company’s reply to the notice, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the company, the RBI said.